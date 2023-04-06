Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Shares Down 34.8%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) shares fell 34.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 3,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 5,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Auddia Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

