Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $215.63. 768,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.