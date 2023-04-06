Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stake Increased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.72. 52,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,992. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

