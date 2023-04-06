Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 14.9% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned 1.60% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $35,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $57.30. 31,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,311. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $60.36.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

