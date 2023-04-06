Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.30. 339,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 587,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 123.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 75.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $387,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
