Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 6.8% Higher

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.30. 339,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 587,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $722,413.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,413.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,749 shares of company stock valued at $585,566 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 123.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 77,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,816 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 75.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 266,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter worth $387,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

