Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading 0.2% Higher

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 4,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 9,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.
Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avidbank Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
