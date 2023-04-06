Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $12,248,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

