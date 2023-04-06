Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 137,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,711,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AZUL. UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.54.

Azul Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 140.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 231.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 74.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

