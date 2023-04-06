Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $265.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $655.34 billion, a PE ratio of 154.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $280.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

