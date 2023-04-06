Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.73 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after purchasing an additional 809,078 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $159.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average is $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $361.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $160.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

