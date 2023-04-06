Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,533 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $378.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.38 and its 200-day moving average is $334.82. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $455.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

