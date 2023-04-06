Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $120.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $188.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

