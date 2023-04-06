Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,731 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Shares of NFLX opened at $339.00 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

