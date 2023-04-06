Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 433 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $353.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.41. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

