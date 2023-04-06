Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

C stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

