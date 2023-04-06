Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,678,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,414,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 499.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,953,000 after acquiring an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,473,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $795,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.57.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $825.22 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $769.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $743.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

