Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

