Ballast Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,438,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $11.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $485.94. 2,739,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

