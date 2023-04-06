Ballast Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after buying an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,679,000 after acquiring an additional 658,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,703,000 after acquiring an additional 621,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 454,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,102. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.