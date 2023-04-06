Ballast Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $44,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $489.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,102. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

