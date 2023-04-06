Ballast Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $49.74.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

