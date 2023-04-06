Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.20 on Thursday, hitting $368.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The stock has a market cap of $350.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.11.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

