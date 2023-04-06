Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 351,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,796. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $74.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

