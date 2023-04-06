Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 26,643 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.35.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.