Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in JD.com were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 798.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $9,876,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.50 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna cut their target price on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.