Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $223,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $470.91 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $458.64 and its 200 day moving average is $492.32.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

