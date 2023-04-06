Bank Hapoalim BM Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $83.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

