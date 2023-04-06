Bank of America Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $42.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.16 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $499,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,796,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,738 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,804. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after buying an additional 1,156,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,459,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,181,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,151,000 after buying an additional 718,472 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 119.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,093,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after buying an additional 595,708 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

