Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 56,855 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of WY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,233. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.