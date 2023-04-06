Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Weyerhaeuser worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 56,855 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser
In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,233. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.
Weyerhaeuser Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weyerhaeuser (WY)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.