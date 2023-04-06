Barclays Cuts Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,890

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,060.00.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.36. The company had a trading volume of 406,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,658. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,729,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,734,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

