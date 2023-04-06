Barclays Cuts Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 4,890

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.89) to GBX 4,200 ($52.16) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.44) to GBX 3,600 ($44.71) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,060.00.
Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.36. The company had a trading volume of 406,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,658. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.84.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
