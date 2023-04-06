Barden Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.
Shares of DHR traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.70. 286,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.51. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
