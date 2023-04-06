Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,174 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 590,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 78,670 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,990. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $75.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

