Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys 334 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 796.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 314,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 279,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.