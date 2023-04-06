Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,262 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Elevance Health comprises 2.2% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,151,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,006,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $485.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.09 and its 200 day moving average is $489.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.