Barden Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Barden Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,509 shares of company stock worth $9,375,594. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,991. The firm has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $202.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

