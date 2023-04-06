Barden Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.67. 949,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,195. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.