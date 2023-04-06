Barden Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,571 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 86.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 56.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 12.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:CRH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.18. 92,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,448. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $52.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

