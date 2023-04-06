Barnett & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 4,430 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 359,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 425,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 317,299 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.77. 361,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,082. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

