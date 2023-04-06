Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Down 0.3 %

HRB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 63,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

