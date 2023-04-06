Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for about 1.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,423. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 5.99. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.3861 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Recommended Stories

