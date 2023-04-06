Barnett & Company Inc. Invests $2.82 Million in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Mativ makes up 2.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned about 0.25% of Mativ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,798,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,295,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 14,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.81. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Mativ in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

