Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Price Performance

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.00. 854,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,208. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

