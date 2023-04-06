Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 3.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.88. 1,289,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,074,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.63. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

