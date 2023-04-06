Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 41.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,875,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after buying an additional 849,278 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after buying an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock remained flat at $98.84 during trading hours on Thursday. 470,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.