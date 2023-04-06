BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.61

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.61 and traded as low as $12.33. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 86,758 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 17.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at BCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Joseph Lyga purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,350.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $115,723 in the last 90 days. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

