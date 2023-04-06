Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,648,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.38. 166,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.