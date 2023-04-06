Berenberg Bank Trims Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Target Price to GBX 2,543

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,688 ($33.38) to GBX 2,543 ($31.58) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMIGY. Citigroup lowered Admiral Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.11) to GBX 1,650 ($20.49) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,265.20.

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.78. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

