Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

BHLB opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

