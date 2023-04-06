Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 560 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $18,748.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is -1,885.71%.

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

See Also

