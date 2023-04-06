BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,466.67 Average PT from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,550 ($31.67).

A number of brokerages have commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.29) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($31.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 2,800 ($34.77) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,431.50 ($30.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,024 ($37.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,606.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,500.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 826.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,739.73%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

